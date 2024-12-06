iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.82 and traded as high as $43.82. iShares GNMA Bond ETF shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 17,576 shares.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.