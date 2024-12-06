iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.82 and traded as high as $43.82. iShares GNMA Bond ETF shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 17,576 shares.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GNMA Bond ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.