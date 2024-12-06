iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

