iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $238.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.47 and a 12-month high of $238.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.20.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

