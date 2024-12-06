Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Itron worth $29,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at $5,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,758,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 105.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Itron Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $115.80 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

