Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $93,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

