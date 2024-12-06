Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 78,550 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of The Shyft Group worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 95.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $454.63 million, a P/E ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.63. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

About The Shyft Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

