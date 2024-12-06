Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 24,264 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,983,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in ScanSource by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,097,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 224,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 29,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $1,457,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,745,792. The trade was a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,843. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCSC

ScanSource Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $775.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.90 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.