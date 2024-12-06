Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,376 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,971 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 292,050 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 820,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,470,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 462,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.