Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,021 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPRY shares. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,499 shares in the company, valued at $18,082,592.07. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 14,772 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $203,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,257.50. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,786 shares of company stock worth $16,971,786 in the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPRY opened at $14.00 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

