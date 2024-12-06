Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,614 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Ashland worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ashland by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 671,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth $3,134,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 581,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,918,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,585.70. This represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 48.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

