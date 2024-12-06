Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,424 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Couchbase worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $2,077,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. This represents a 32.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $163,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.71. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Couchbase Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

