Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,931 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7,559.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 878,163 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,402,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,890,000 after purchasing an additional 740,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

