Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 4,751 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. FMR LLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,159,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Trading Down 1.9 %

MLNK opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $248,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,509,543.70. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $13,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,932,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,026,767.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,829,977 shares of company stock valued at $144,195,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

