James G. Morris Purchases 15,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,205.80. This represents a 21.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $880.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 117.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,865.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

