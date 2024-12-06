Jane Street Group LLC Has $200.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 416.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $200,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,002 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 768,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,763,000 after acquiring an additional 711,497 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,984,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 291,004 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

