Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,751 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.49% of Wendy’s worth $53,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

