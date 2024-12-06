Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $47.26 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.46% of MakeMyTrip worth $47,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $44,521,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 13.5% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 278,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 51.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 632,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $116.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

