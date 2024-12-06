Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $49.92 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $49,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $182.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.81. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $187.38.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,160 shares of company stock worth $11,590,952 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

