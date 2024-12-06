Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $50.97 Million Stock Holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Immunome worth $50,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 217.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 302,916 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Immunome by 4.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 280,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $230,223.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $760,090.76. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 66,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $630,183.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,511.22. This represents a 15.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 102,862 shares of company stock valued at $978,045. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

