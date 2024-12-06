Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $61.06 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $61,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 21.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 99,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 43.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $140.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.10 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.409 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

