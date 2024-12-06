Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $65.12 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.74% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $65,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $20,608,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 253,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,325 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $10,503,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 65.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 91,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

