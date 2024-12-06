Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $70.25 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1,463.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $70,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after buying an additional 546,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 667.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,856,000 after buying an additional 498,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after acquiring an additional 496,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 312,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 65.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $113.60 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

