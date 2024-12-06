Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.81% of THOR Industries worth $47,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE THO opened at $104.06 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

