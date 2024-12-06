Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 132,483 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,483 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.04% of Silgan worth $58,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

