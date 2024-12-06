Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 659,110 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,247 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 659,110 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $44,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 93.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,362 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,590.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 291,262 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,410,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

