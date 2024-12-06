Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

JANX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $71.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 3.29.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,427,457.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,959,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,081,225. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,528.32. This represents a 42.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,245 shares of company stock worth $17,032,336. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.