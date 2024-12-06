Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after acquiring an additional 867,054 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $46,576,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

