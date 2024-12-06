JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 25,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,314,409.94. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in JFrog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in JFrog by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.