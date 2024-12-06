Joo Mi Kim Sells 1,332 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $209,616.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,652 shares in the company, valued at $17,885,415.24. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 270,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,602. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.17 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 184,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,897 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,079 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

