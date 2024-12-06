JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 688 ($8.78) to GBX 746 ($9.52) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 ($11.23) to GBX 830 ($10.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 838.60 ($10.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 666 ($8.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899 ($11.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 847.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 827.14. The company has a market cap of £7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,994.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,571.43%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

