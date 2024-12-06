JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,980 ($50.78) to GBX 4,150 ($52.95) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.18) to GBX 2,800 ($35.73) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($34.45) to GBX 3,350 ($42.75) in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($43.06).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bunzl

Bunzl Trading Down 1.2 %

Bunzl Company Profile

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,570 ($45.55) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,896 ($36.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,732 ($47.62). The company has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,491.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,512.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,298.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.