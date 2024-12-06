JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $130.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.30.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Marvell Technology by 254.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

