JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $30,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $87.60 and a one year high of $111.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.37.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

