JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 239,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 88,725 shares.The stock last traded at $65.23 and had previously closed at $65.16.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 361.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after buying an additional 158,402 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

