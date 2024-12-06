June C. Lemerand Sells 3,500 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $361.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.69 and a 200 day moving average of $293.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $2.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

