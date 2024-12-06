Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,368 ($17.46) and last traded at GBX 1,365.26 ($17.42), with a volume of 83738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,314 ($16.77).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.46.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.