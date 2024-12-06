Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 934,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 432,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.32 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

