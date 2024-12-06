Katrina O’connell Sells 87,557 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 87,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $2,228,325.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GAP opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAP shares. Barclays raised their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GAP

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

