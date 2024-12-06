KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 1.2 %

KBR stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

