Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target to $42.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $171.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,044,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,415,072. This trade represents a 2.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,090,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 143,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 120.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 263,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

