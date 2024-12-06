Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target to $77.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INDB. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

