Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

