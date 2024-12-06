Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.86. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other news, CEO James Edward Hartlieb sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $273,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,190.30. The trade was a 18.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at $408,709. This represents a 10.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,144 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 66,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

