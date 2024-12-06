Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,797,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,389,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 474,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 351,850 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 245,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.