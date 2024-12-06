Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $45.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,000. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

