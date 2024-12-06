Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Price

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $222,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 958,710 shares in the company, valued at $32,768,707.80. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $209,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,851.50. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,583. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,204,000 after acquiring an additional 367,212 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 57.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 322,578 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at $3,003,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 211,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 105,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,522,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.