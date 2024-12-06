KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $166.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.59.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $200.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $207.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $723,721.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,571,720.62. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,660 shares of company stock worth $12,214,428. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

