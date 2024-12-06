Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Trading 14.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.63. 116,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 372,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Kidpik Stock Up 14.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.97.

About Kidpik

(Get Free Report)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.