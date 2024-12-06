Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,928,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,246,000 after purchasing an additional 224,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 194,410 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $22,106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,585,000 after acquiring an additional 152,146 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KEX opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $132.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,131.20. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.