KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $870.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.30.

Get KLA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $642.61 on Friday. KLA has a 1 year low of $527.44 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $689.99 and its 200-day moving average is $755.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.